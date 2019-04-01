Dennis Yares offers up modernist home with views and space for art in Palm Springs

In the Southridge area of Palm Springs, a gated community home to the Bob Hope residence and the Elrod House, the custom residence of art dealer and filmmaker Dennis Yares is on the market for $3.495 million.
The single-story home, designed by local architect Lance O’Donnell and built in 2016, pays homage to modernist greats with poured Terrazzo floors, lacquered cedar ceilings and aggregate block walls. The formal entry opens to bright gallery-worth spaces with views extending across the valley floor and of the surrounding mountains.
Within about 2,740 square of living space are a Bulthaup-designed kitchen, formal living and dining rooms and a den with built-ins. A chrome fireplace suspends from the ceiling of the master suite, which is bordered by floor-to-ceiling windows. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in all.
Outside, the half-acre site has desert landscaping, patio space and a triangular swimming pool.
TTK Represents at HK Lane, an office of Christie’s International Real Estate, holds the listing.
Yares owns and operates Yares Art, an art gallery focused on abstract expressionism founded by his mother, Riva Yares, in the 1960s. The gallery has locations in Santa Fe, New York City and Palm Springs.
As a filmmaker, Yares wrote and produced the short films “A Most Peculiar Man” and “Hate From a Distance.” He was recently featured in the documentary “The Price of Everything.”