La Jolla mansion of late sportscaster Dick Enberg surfaces for sale

A La Jolla estate owned for two decades by legendary sportscaster Dick Enberg is on the market for $9.8 million.
Built in 2004, the double-lot property sits a half-mile from the beach and a short drive away from Petco Park, where Enberg did play-by-play for the San Diego Padres from 2010 to 2016. It centers on a French Colonial-style mansion full of custom antiques and international finishes.
An 11-foot arched stone doorway enters the 8,576-square-foot interior, which holds five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms across three stories. Past a sweeping staircase, the formal living room features limestone floors, hand-painted ceilings and a stone fireplace.
Brick barrel-rolled ceilings top the gourmet kitchen, and Douglas Fir beams hang over the family room. Wood covers just about everything in the indoor-outdoor dining room, which sits under a chandelier.
Amenities fill out the rest of the floor plan. There’s a billiards room, wet bar and movie theater with cork walls. Another highlight is tucked away in the wine cellar, which enters through an oak door from a French jail and is lit by sandblasted Dutch milk bottles.
A second-story terrace overlooks the backyard. Dotted with hedges and stone statues, the private space holds a lap pool, spa, dining patio and grill.
Records show Enberg paid $850,000 for the property in 1999.
Linda Daniels and Marta Schrimpf of Willis Allen Real Estate hold the listing.
Enberg, who died in 2017 at 82, had a career that saw him win 13 sports Emmy awards in addition to being honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Basketball Hall of Fame and National Baseball Hall of Fame. He had deep ties to Southern California and provided analysis for the UCLA Bruins, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Angels.