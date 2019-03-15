French DJ David Guetta lands a tenant for snazzy Miami penthouse

French DJ and music producer David Guetta, who last year paid $9.5 million for a penthouse at the Setai Hotel in Miami Beach, has leased out another South Florida unit he owns to the tune of $18,000 a month, according to real estate agents involved in the transaction.
Located in Paraiso Bay, a two-tower complex in Miami that overlooks Biscayne Bay, the 2,387-square-foot residence was custom-designed for Guetta by Italian designer Piero Lissoni.
The minamalist-vibe unit spans two levels and has a double-height foyer, an open-concept kitchen, a den with a wall of built-ins, three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A floating staircase connects the floors. Floor-to-ceiling windows take in panoramic views of the city and water.
Topping the penthouse is a 2,121-square-foot roof terrace that holds a lounge, a barbecue/bar and a plunge pool. A lower wraparound balcony extends the outdoor living space farther.
Guetta bought the property five years ago. Zelda Freud and Michael Wiesenfeld of the Freud Group handled the recent transaction.
Guetta, 51, last year released his seventh studio album, aptly titled “7,” featuring collaborations with artists such as Sia, Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber, among others. He has won two Grammy Awards including best nonclassical remixed recording for the extended remix of his 2009 hit When Love Takes Over.”