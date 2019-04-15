Ex-USC official Donna Heinel lists Long Beach home in wake of college admissions scandal

Donna Heinel, the former USC senior associate athletic director who was fired in March after being indicted in connection with the college admissions scandal, has listed her home in Long Beach for sale at $1.998 million.
Heinel was fired after being accused by prosecutors of receiving bribes totaling more than $1.3 million to help parents take advantage of relaxed admissions standards for athletes at USC even though their children were not legitimate student athletes.
In the Naples Island neighborhood, the three-story Mediterranean-style home has been extensively updated and features distressed hardwood floors, contemporary fixtures and a decorative gas fireplace in the living room.
A family room with another fireplace sits off the kitchen, which has a small island-breakfast bar. Sliding glass doors in the dining room lead to a patio with a built-in barbecue. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms round out the roughly 2,700-square-foot floor plan.
Balconies and a large rooftop patio further extend the living space outdoors.
Heinel was USC athletics’ chief administrative officer and senior woman administrator. In March, she was among a dozen athletic coaches, test administrators and others charged in the scandal — including USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic and UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo — to plead not guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges.
She bought the property in 2012 for $1.2 million, public records show.
Spencer Snyder and Evangelina Wolfley of Nationwide Real Estate Execs hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.