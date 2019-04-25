Drew Brees’ amenity-loaded former home quickly catches a buyer in San Diego

It’s shaping up to be a quick sale for Drew Brees’ former home turf in San Diego’s Carmel Valley. Less than a month after listing for $2.599 million, the property is currently pending sale.
The Saints quarterback paid $2.2 million for it in 2003 following his second NFL season, records show, and sold it seven years ago for $2.4 million.
At roughly two-thirds of an acre, the property is about half the size of a football field, but the scenic property packs a lot into the space. Indoor amenities include a wet bar, billiards room and a detached casita with a steam room and sauna, while the grounds offer a six-hole putting green and a resort-style pool and spa with a slide.
Built in 2002, the house itself spans 6,000 square feet with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across two stories. Tile floors line the formal dining room, and custom hardwood covers the center-island kitchen. Fireplaces anchor the living and family rooms.
Upstairs, the master suite adds a fireplace of its own, as well as an office and spa tub. A front-facing deck takes in views of the landscaped grounds, which are split by a fountain and flagstone walkway.
Dennis DeSouza of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Last year, Brees eclipsed Peyton Manning as the NFL’s all-time leading passer with 74,437 yards. A member of the Chargers and Saints during his 18-year career, the 40-year-old also holds the records for most completions and highest career completion percentage.
In 2010, he led the Saints to their first Super Bowl championship and was named the game’s MVP with 288 yards and two touchdowns.