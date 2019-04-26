Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart sells West Hollywood home to Tom from Myspace

Drew Taggart has found a friend in the real estate market. The DJ of Chainsmokers fame has sold his modern West Hollywood digs to a corporate entity tied to Myspace co-founder Tom Anderson for $3.8 million. Yes, that Tom from Myspace.
Built in 2016, the slick architectural estate is markedly different than Taggart’s recent residential pickups, which wear a more traditional style. This one features clean lines, open spaces and walls of glass across two stories and 4,758 square feet.
On the main floor, modern fixtures top the foyer, dining area and a chef’s kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry. The open-concept space, awash in shades of gray, also adds a living room with a built-in fireplace.
A floating staircase leads to the top level, which holds four bedrooms and three balconies. In the master suite, there’s a sitting room, tile-lined bathroom and dual walk-in closets.
Outside, a second-story fountain feeds into an infinity-edge pool and spa. Flanked by hedges, the indoor-outdoor space also offers a covered patio and small turf yard.
The property is found in the Melrose District, set on a small lot equidistant to Santa Monica Boulevard, Fairfax Avenue and Melrose Avenue.
Taggart, 29, won a Grammy with bandmate Alex Pall for their 2016 single “Don’t Let Me Down,” which peaked at the third spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The EDM-pop outfit released their debut album, “Memories…Do Not Open,” in 2017.
Anderson, 48, co-founded Myspace in 2003 with Chris Wolfe and later served as president of the social networking website after it was acquired by News Corp. in 2005 for $580 million. The entrepreneur became synonymous with the website as because his “Tom from Myspace” profile was the default first friend to any user who created a profile on the platform.
Jennifer Winston of the Agency held the listing. Benjamin Bacal of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills represented the buyer.