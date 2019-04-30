Director Duncan Jones sets sights on Hollywood Hills home sale

After scooping up a scenic Sherman Oaks estate last year, director Duncan Jones is ready to wrap in the Hollywood Hills. His rustic retreat of five years is on the market for $1.745 million.
It’s a lot smaller than his new home, packing 2,062 square feet into a small lot while Duncan’s new house spans 5,800 square feet on three-fourths of an acre. The Hollywood Hills abode makes the most of its space, however, as the tree-covered grounds lead to tiered terraces out back with a swimming pool and spa.
Built in 1935, the house itself offers a farmhouse vibe across two stories. Dramatic vaulted ceilings top the expansive living/dining room, and the main level also holds a center-island kitchen with slate tile floors.
Two of the three bedrooms are master suites, and both include custom bathrooms and walk-in closets lined with cedar. The upper-level suite opens to a balcony with treetop views.
Jones, 47, is the son of singer-songwriter David Bowie and model-actress Angela Bowie. He won the BAFTA award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer for his 2009 film, "Moon," which remains his most celebrated work. His more recent credits include “Source Code,” “Warcraft” and the 2018 Netflix film “Mute.”
He bought the home for $1.519 million in 2014, records show.
Craig Strong of Compass holds the listing.