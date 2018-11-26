Bel-Air abode once owned by comedian Ed McMahon comes to market

Late comedian Ed McMahon’s former home, a three-story residence built in 1934, is on the market for $12.5 million in Bel-Air.
Covered in lattice windows and half-timbering, the property diverges in style from another of McMahon’s former homes, a Mediterranean-style build in Beverly Hills. That property made headlines in 2008 when the comedian fought to keep it from being foreclosed on, a saga in which Donald Trump offered to buy the property and let him live there.
A gated motor court approaches the house, which opens to 7,587 square feet of interiors lined with hardwood. Living spaces include a galley-style kitchen, an indoor-outdoor living room and a family room with a picture window.
An elevator leads upstairs, where the master suite sits under dramatic vaulted ceilings. It’s one of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
Two terraces hang off the second story, taking in views of Century City. A yard with a fountain, as well as a patio with a pool and spa, finish off the half-acre grounds.
Levik Stephan of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
McMahon, who died in 2009 at 86, was a celebrated comedian, actor, game show host and talk show sidekick during his time in the entertainment industry. He appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” for 30 years, where he coined the now-famous phrase “Here’s Johnny.”