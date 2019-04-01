Gloria and Emilio Estefan are moving to the beat of the Miami Beach realty scene

Singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan and her musician-producer husband, Emilio, have listed their bayfront estate on Star Island in Miami Beach for sale at $32 million. The property has been on and off the market for the last several years, starting in 2015 when it was priced at $40 million.
Set on a 1.34-acre corner lot with 240 feet of water frontage, the Floridian-style main house was restored in 1995 and features hardwood and marble floors, a living room with a fireplace, a piano room, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
A separate guesthouse, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, features a center courtyard and a living room with 30-foot ceilings. Between the two-story main house and the guesthouse, the living space totals about 8,000 square feet.
There’s also a heated swimming pool, a gazebo with a summer kitchen and a three-car garage. The private dock has an electric boat lift.
Views take in Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami.
The Grammy Award-winning Gloria Estefan, 61, is known for the 1985 hit single “Conga,” which she co-wrote and performed as part of the Latin-influenced Miami Sound Machine. Her other hits include “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Turn the Beat Around” and “Get on Your Feet.”
Emilio Estefan, 66, got his start with the Miami Sound Machine and has won 19 Grammys.
Are they letting the music move their feet? Don’t bet on it. They have a primary residence nearby.
Liz Lopez of Related ISG International Realty and Stephanie Bienstock of HB Roswell Realty are the listing agents.