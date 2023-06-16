Gloria Estefan says historic Songwriters Hall of Fame honor is a ‘beautiful gift’

Gloria Estefan became the first Hispanic woman inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame Thursday night.

Gloria Estefan has made music history and she says she owes it all to her fans.

The Latin pop diva and Grammy-winning singer was among this year’s class of musicians inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday night. At the accompanying gala, held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, Estefan became the first Hispanic woman to receive the honor.

“To those fans that have found in my music what I found in the music of the life-changing songwriters that nourished my soul throughout my life, I thank you for that privilege,” the “Conga” singer said, according to the Associated Press.

She continued: “I can assure you that it is just as magical from the other side of the song.”



For the record: An earlier version of this article listed Post Malone as an inductee. He performed at the ceremony and was given the Hal David Starlight Award for songwriters making an impact on the music industry. He was not an inductee.

Estefan, 65, was honored alongside fellow songwriters Teddy Riley, Jeff Lynne, Tim Rice, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose. Snoop Dogg and Sade, who were also named among this year’s class, deferred their induction to next year and did not attend Thursday’s ceremony.

The singer shared a medley of her hits during the ceremony and celebrated the milestone on Instagram with photos and videos posted Thursday. Upon receiving her award, Estefan said the honor was “incredibly special for me.”

“I want to thank so many people for listening and giving me the good fortune of being able to communicate through music,” she said in Spanish upon receiving the trophy. “It’s the most beautiful gift you all could have given me.”

She expressed the same love for fans, friends and family in her Instagram caption. The singer also shared photos from the ceremony, where each recipient — whom she described as “such incredibly talented people” — delivered a speech.

Estefan rose to fame in the late ‘70s as part of the Miami Sound Machine and is known for the upbeat hits “Conga,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and “Get on Your Feet.” She has won three Grammy Awards for her work. Notably, her album “Mi Tierra,” which bore the hit “Con los Años que Me Quedan,” earned the Grammy for tropical Latin album in 1993.

Also an actor and author, Estefan spoke to the Los Angeles Times in 2022 about what she values most in her remarkable career, one that has spanned decades and tapped into multiple industries.

“Family, always,” the “Father of the Bride” and “Vivo” star said. “It’s still number one.”

Times fellow Carlos De Loera contributed to this report.