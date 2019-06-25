Travis frontman Fran Healy lists bohemian home in the Hollywood Hills

Musician Fran Healy, best known as the frontman for Scottish rock band Travis, is hoping for a hit in the Hollywood Hills. His bohemian-vibe hideaway is on the market for $2.2 million, records show.
He bought the place three years ago from soap star Galen Gering for $2.55 million.
Shrouded in dense landscaping, the treetop compound comprises two structures: a 1927 Spanish Revival-style home and a chic pole-style bungalow with an artsy fireplace and elevated loft.
Beamed ceilings, arched doorways and splashes of tile tie the main home to its period roots. Behind a custom front door, the 2,205-square-foot interior holds three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a handful of sun-filled living spaces.
French doors in the living room and master suite expand to Juliet balconies. Other highlights include a bright dining area, a kitchen with a breakfast nook and a sunroom.
Outside, a Saltillo tile lounge descends to a dining deck with a rope swing. The elevated pole house enjoys a viewing deck of its own.
Tori Horowitz of Compass holds the listing.
Healy, 45, joined Travis in 1991, and the band has released eight studio albums since. Their hits include “Sing,” “Big Chair” and “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?”