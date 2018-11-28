Frank Sinatra’s swanky Malibu beach house seeks $12.9 million

On Malibu’s Broad Beach, a snazzy home owned by late singer Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara has come up for sale at $12.9 million.
Built in 1992, the two-story estate served as a celebrity hangout for Sinatra and his friends. Stars such as Dick Martin, Jack Lemmon, Gregory Peck, Eydie Gormé, Robert Wagner and Dick Van Dyke frequented the oceanfront spot, according to listing agent Leonard Rabinowitz, a longtime friend of the Sinatras.
“As spectacular as the ocean view is, I was just as struck by those seated in the living room,” Rabinowitz said. He first met the couple in the early ’90s through actress Angie Dickinson, a mutual friend.
Architect Ted Grenzbach worked with the Sinatras to design the house, which emphasizes open living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows that take in ocean views. His other clients included Barbra Streisand, Rod Stewart, Cher, Gene Kelly and Rupert Murdoch, for whom he restored a Wallace Neff-built home in the ’80s.
In 5,800 square feet, there are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including an expansive master suite with a lounge, fireplace, hair salon and sauna. Down below, living spaces include a wood-beamed family room and an indoor-outdoor living room with an oversized fireplace.
There’s also a dining area with a wet bar, which is accessible from both the inside and out.
Sliding glass doors lead outside, where hedges flank a tile patio. Past a grassy lawn sits 40 feet of beach frontage.
Leonard Rabinowitz and Jack Friedkin of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing with Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.