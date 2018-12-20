Snazzy Chatsworth estate where Sinatra lived shoots for $12.5 million

The legendary singer and actor enjoyed an extended stay at the seven-acre estate in the 1960s when he leased it for about a decade from bank heiress and original owner Dora Hutchinson. More recently, the Midcentury Modern-style home has become a bit of a celebrity in its own right, appearing as a backdrop in television episodes of “Mad Men” and “Californication” as well as the 2006 film “Dreamgirls.”