Snazzy Chatsworth estate where Sinatra lived shoots for $12.5 million

On a hilltop in Chatsworth, a swingin’ pad once home to crooner Frank Sinatra is for sale at $12.5 million.
The legendary singer and actor enjoyed an extended stay at the seven-acre estate in the 1960s when he leased it for about a decade from bank heiress and original owner Dora Hutchinson. More recently, the Midcentury Modern-style home has become a bit of a celebrity in its own right, appearing as a backdrop in television episodes of “Mad Men” and “Californication” as well as the 2006 film “Dreamgirls.”
The streamlined single-story house was designed by noted civic architect William Pereira, whose works include Washington’s Kennedy Center and the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco. It is one of a small handful of residential projects done by Pereira.
Built in 1949, the residence is distinguished by such modernist staples as clean lines and open-plan space. Towering windows stretch from floor to ceiling in most common areas.
Formal living and dining rooms, a den with a wet bar and an updated kitchen are within about 8,200 square feet of living space. Including a guest house and a pool cabana, there are seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two powder rooms.
Outside, the park-like setting centers on a trellis-topped patio that creates an L-shape around a swimming pool and flagstone pool deck. A smaller dipping pool/spa lies near the guest house.
Lawn, mature trees and a large motor court fill out the grounds, four acres of which are flat.
The property was previously up for sale in 2015 at $7.5 million. It last sold in 1998 for $1.54 million, records show.
Craig Knizek and Barrie Livingstone of the Agency hold the listing.