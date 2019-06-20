Garry Marshall’s Carbon Beach home trades hands for $14.25 million

After a year of relists and price cuts, the Malibu home of late film and TV legend Garry Marshall has finally sold for $14.25 million.
The oceanfront house on Carbon Beach first came to market last summer for $18 million before relisting in January for $15.95 million, real estate records show.
Marshall, who created the iconic show “Happy Days,” isn’t the only Hollywood name tied to the property. In 1981, Marshall bought it from actress Debbie Reynolds, who had the home built 16 years earlier. Clocking it at just under 3,200 square feet, it has five bedrooms and four bathrooms across two stories.
Wood shingles and brick touch up the front side of the house, and out back, a second-story balcony overlooks the ocean. Interior highlights include a living room with beamed ceilings and a loft lined with built-ins.
Sliding glass doors open to an ocean-facing patio with a swimming pool. The space descends to 40 feet of beach frontage that served as a set piece in Marshall’s 2010 film “Valentine’s Day.”
After a career as a director, producer, actor and screenwriter, Marshall died in 2016 at 81. He directed his first silver-screen film, “Young Doctors in Love,” in 1982, and went on to direct 18 others, including “Pretty Woman” and “The Princess Diaries.”
In 1997, he was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.
Tony Mark and Russell Grether of Compass held the listing.