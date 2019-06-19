Actress Glenn Close brings bucolic New York farmhouse to market

Glenn Close is looking for some action in Bedford Hills, a quaint hamlet in the town of Bedford, N.Y. The Oscar-nominated actress has put a farmhouse she owns in a trust on the market for $3.6 million, records show.
Providing a sharp contrast to city life, the pastoral estate spans 10 grassy acres full of gardens, meadows and mature trees. The grounds center on a 109-year-old home, and other structures include a guest cottage, a barn and a playhouse with a loft.
The main residence combines touches of old and new, as period millwork and molding mingle with stainless steel appliances and splashes of granite. Fireplaces anchor the living room, family room and dining room, as well as a library with red paneled walls and built-ins. Columns frame a center-island kitchen set under custom tin ceilings.
A total of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms lie within nearly 5,800 square feet of living space.
Clad in light shades of yellow and green, the second story holds a master suite with bay windows and an office. A balcony overlooks the landscaped grounds, which boast a motor court, covered patio, swimming pool and spa.
Close, 72, has racked up three Primetime Emmy Awards, three Tony Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and seven Oscar nominations during her illustrious career dating back to the 1970s. Her notable roles include “Fatal Attraction,” “The Big Chill” and “101 Dalmatians,” and more recently, she starred in 2017’s “The Wife.”
Ginnel Real Estate holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.