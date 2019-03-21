Haylie Duff lists glammed-up home in Studio City for $3.2 million

Actress, singer and television host Haylie Duff has put a Studio City home she owns through a trust on the market for $3.195 million.
The Traditional-style home sits behind gates with a saltwater swimming pool, lawn and a ample patio space. Built in 2016, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom has undergone a cosmetic makeover during Duff’s three years of ownership.
An updated kitchen featuring custom cabinetry and a massive island/table are among features of note. Painted brickwork, clapboard siding and barn-style doors add a farmhouse vibe to the 5,000 square feet of chic interiors, which contain two family rooms and a home theater.
Two walk-in closets and a fireplace make up the master suite. Each of the home’s five bedrooms has an attached bathroom.
Duff, 34, is the older sister of actress-singer Hilary Duff. She is known for her television roles on “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven” as well as in the films “Napoleon Dynamite” and “Material Girls.” She has also hosted numerous cooking and cooking competition shows including “The Real Girl’s Kitchen.”
Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.