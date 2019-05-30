Haylie Duff wraps up a home sale in Studio City

Actress-singer Haylie Duff has put the finishing touches on a home sale in Studio City, selling her custom two-story of three years for a little over $3.172 million.
The gated Traditional-style home, built in 2016 and extensively updated during Duff’s ownership, features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and about 5,000 square feet of stylized living space.
A barn door to the dining room slides on exterior rails. The formal dining room, anchored by a stately fireplace, has vaulted ceilings. Custom cabinetry and a broad island/breakfast table highlight the updated kitchen.
Bi-folding doors open to a covered patio and trellis-topped dining area in the backyard. Lawn, mature trees and a saltwater swimming pool and spa fill out the roughly quarter-acre lot.
The property came up for sale in March with an asking price of $3.195 million. Duff paid $2.695 million for the house in 2016, records show.
The 34-year-old is known for her television roles on “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven” as well as in the films “Napoleon Dynamite” and “Material Girls.” In addition to her TV work, Duff has also hosted numerous cooking and cooking competition shows including “The Real Girl’s Kitchen.”
She is the older sister of actress-singer Hilary Duff.
Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Carline Berkman Lewis of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.