Beverly Hills home of veteran rock manager catches the eye of a buyer

The Mulholland Estates area home of late rock manager Howard Kaufman is pending sale in Beverly Hills. The gated property came on the market in October at $5.995 million.
A two-story foyer opens to a sweeping staircase and a high-ceilinged living room. The kitchen features two refrigerators, a 10-burner stove and three warming drawers. The breakfast room has a wine fridge.
A family room, a formal dining room, a theater room, four bedrooms and five bathrooms are also within the 6,755 square feet of living space.
Outdoor amenties include a swimming pool, a spa, a barbecue area and a sports court. There is a three-car garage.
Kaufman, who died last year at 79, managed the careers of the Eagles, Aerosmith and Stevie Nicks. He also consulted on tours for the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac and Paul McCartney.
He bought the property in 2001 for $2.75 million.
His daughter, Brooke Kaufman of Hilton & Hyland, is the listing agent.