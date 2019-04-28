Former Angels pitcher Huston Street lists Texas-sized mansion in hometown Austin

A year after retiring from baseball, All-Star pitcher Huston Street is wrapping up some business in the Lone Star State. His 10,000-square-foot mansion in Austin, his hometown, is up for grabs at $6.995 million.
Spanning an acre on the Colorado River, the property takes full advantage of its waterfront spot. An entertainer’s backyard offers a swimming pool and spa, and out on the water, a party deck sits above a two-slip boat dock.
Past a circular motor court and landscaped courtyard, the Texas-sized home opens to a foyer lined with arched doorways. Designer finishes touch up the living spaces, which include a window-filled living room, a center-island kitchen, a formal dining room and an office.
For amenities, there’s a wine cellar, wet bar and gym set beneath coffered ceilings.
A fireplace anchors the master suite, which expands to a water-facing balcony. It’s one of six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in the two-story floor plan.
The home was built in 2007, and Street snapped it up a year later for $3.75 million, records show.
Michele Turnquist of Engel & Volkers Austin holds the listing.
Street, 35, pitched for the Athletics, Rockies, Padres and Angels during his 13-year career. One of only 29 pitchers to record 300 saves, he won AL Rookie of the Year in 2005 and was twice named an All-Star.