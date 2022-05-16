A poker player’s mansion overlooking Las Vegas asks $3.5 million

Poker pro Chance Kornuth is testing his luck in the Nevada desert, listing his home overlooking the Las Vegas Strip for $3.5 million.

That’s more than double what Kornuth — who’s currently ranked third in the U.S. in the Global Poker Index — paid for the property in 2018. The house was finished a year later and has been upgraded with custom accents and high-end amenities across more than 6,000 square feet.

The two-story home occupies half an acre in Southern Highland, a golf course community at the foothills surrounding the city. It’s perched at the top of the neighborhood and takes advantage of the scenic setting with multiple balconies and a rooftop deck with views of the Strip.

1 / 12 The exterior. (The Ivan Sher Group) 2 / 12 The fireplace. (The Ivan Sher Group) 3 / 12 The great room. (The Ivan Sher Group) 4 / 12 The dining area. (The Ivan Sher Group) 5 / 12 The kitchen. (The Ivan Sher Group) 6 / 12 The wine cellar. (The Ivan Sher Group) 7 / 12 The bedroom. (The Ivan Sher Group) 8 / 12 The bathroom. (The Ivan Sher Group) 9 / 12 The loft. (The Ivan Sher Group) 10 / 12 The view. (The Ivan Sher Group) 11 / 12 The back of the home. (The Ivan Sher Group) 12 / 12 Aerial view of the home. (The Ivan Sher Group)

A private courtyard accesses the the home, which holds six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a handful of upgraded areas including a two-story great room. Custom spaces include a glass wine cellar, game room and entertainment loft.

A lounge with a fireplace is out back. On the second-story balcony, a spiral staircase ascends to the roof.

While not quite as competitive as Southern California’s luxury market, Las Vegas has plenty of pricy properties up for grabs. According to Redfin, there are seven homes currently listed for $10 million or more including a 9,400-square-foot showplace asking $21 million and a three-story penthouse in Panorama Towers asking $15 million.

Kornuth, 35, started playing professional poker in 2008 and has won nearly $10 million over the course of his career, according to the Global Poker Index.

Ivan Sher of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties holds the listing.