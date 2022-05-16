A poker player’s mansion overlooking Las Vegas asks $3.5 million
Poker pro Chance Kornuth is testing his luck in the Nevada desert, listing his home overlooking the Las Vegas Strip for $3.5 million.
That’s more than double what Kornuth — who’s currently ranked third in the U.S. in the Global Poker Index — paid for the property in 2018. The house was finished a year later and has been upgraded with custom accents and high-end amenities across more than 6,000 square feet.
The two-story home occupies half an acre in Southern Highland, a golf course community at the foothills surrounding the city. It’s perched at the top of the neighborhood and takes advantage of the scenic setting with multiple balconies and a rooftop deck with views of the Strip.
A private courtyard accesses the the home, which holds six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a handful of upgraded areas including a two-story great room. Custom spaces include a glass wine cellar, game room and entertainment loft.
A lounge with a fireplace is out back. On the second-story balcony, a spiral staircase ascends to the roof.
While not quite as competitive as Southern California’s luxury market, Las Vegas has plenty of pricy properties up for grabs. According to Redfin, there are seven homes currently listed for $10 million or more including a 9,400-square-foot showplace asking $21 million and a three-story penthouse in Panorama Towers asking $15 million.
Kornuth, 35, started playing professional poker in 2008 and has won nearly $10 million over the course of his career, according to the Global Poker Index.
Ivan Sher of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties holds the listing.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.