Jackie Autry family horse ranch in Anza is back in the saddle again

Onetime Angels owner Jackie Autry, the widow of singer-actor-cowboy Gene Autry, has dropped the price on a horse ranch she owns in Anza through a family trust to $900,000. She first put it on the market two years ago at $1.475 million.
The 88.5-acre ranch was once a thoroughbred horse farm and includes three houses, several paddocks, grain silos, a bunkhouse and an equipment building. The dwellings include a 1987 manufactured home, a 1951 stick-built house and a manager’s house constructed in 1938.
Pastures and mature trees make up most of the spread, which takes in mountain views.
Jackie Autry, 77, served as honorary American League president from 2000 to 2015. She is a philanthropist and co-founder of the Autry Museum of the American West.
Gene Autry, who died in 1998 at 91, had a television show bearing his name from 1950 to 1956 and was in scores of films. His signature song, “Back in the Saddle Again,” was used in the 1939 film “Rovin’ Tumbleweeds” and became the theme song for his radio show, which ran from 1940 to 1956. He bought the Angels baseball team in 1960.
The property was purchased in 2015 for $535,000, public records show.
