Retired pro tennis player James Blake serves up his Encinitas digs

Former tennis pro James Blake, who in recent years has been an analyst for the Tennis Channel and CNN, has listed his place in Encinitas for sale at $1.995 million. His current job has taken him to Florida, where he is tournament director for the Miami Open.
Focused on indoor-outdoor living, the 2016 Coastal Plantation-style home feels light and airy with white walls, wide-planked driftwood floors and recessed lighting. A bank of bifolding glass doors open to the backyard.
A family room with a fireplace, a dining area and the kitchen make up the great room area. The 9-foot free-standing island has bar seating for four.
The 3,273 square feet of interior space includes four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an optional fifth bedroom or office.
The backyard contains a covered dining patio, a fire pit and a play area.
Blake, 39, who attained a career-high singles ranking of No. 4, retired in 2013. Public records show he bought the property three years ago for nearly $1.342 million.
Brett Combs and Mary Mac Capener of Compass are the listing agents.