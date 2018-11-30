HGTV host Jamie Durie looks to cultivate an offer for Hollywood Hills home

Jamie Durie, who cultivates landscapes for celebrities in his HGTV show “The Outdoor Room,” has listed his lush spot in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $2.995 million.
Fittingly, the 1950s residence features an abundance of greenery. Plants, trees and cacti surround the home, from the frontyard to the swimming pool and lounges out back.
The home itself, designed in Midcentury Modern style, offers original details throughout 2,676 square feet of interiors. Walls of glass and a stone fireplace anchor the indoor-outdoor living room. Clerestory windows top the master suite, which holds a bathroom with mirrored walls and a sunken wood tub.
Three bedrooms and two bathrooms fill out the main house, and the property also holds a detached studio space. Covered in wood, it takes in treetop views from a hillside perch.
Another highlight comes out back, where cabanas surround a swimming pool. The landscaped space holds a dining area, a shower, a fire pit and a lounge with built-in seating.
A native of Australia, Durie has authored 11 books on landscape and garden design. His backyard improvement show “The Outdoor Room” premiered a decade ago in Australia before moving to HGTV in the U.S. two years later.
Justin Freeling and Robert Kallick of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.