Jamie Foxx’s former party pad seeks $3.3 million in Tarzana

The Foxxhole is for sale in Tarzana.
The sprawling single-story compound once owned by actor-singer-comedian Jamie Foxx has hit the market for $3.299 million, records show.
The Oscar winner owned the double-lot property from 1997 to 2008, and it’s bounced around a bit since then, trading hands three times since 2008 and most recently selling for $3.05 million in 2017.
Foxx’s fingerprints are all over the abode, which boasts a roughly 6,000-square-foot residence, a massive deck, a swimming pool and a detached gym. In the corner of the nearly one-acre property, a basketball court is emblazoned with the word “Foxxhole” — the name of the entertainer’s comedy radio channel that began in 2007.
Shades of tan color the home on the inside and out, and tile floors and walls of glass enhance the open-concept living spaces. There’s a sleek living room, a formal dining room, a spacious kitchen with marble counter tops and a movie theater with tiered seating.
Five bedrooms and 5.75 bathrooms finish off the floor plan. The massive master suite, complete with a steam shower and two fireplaces, expands to a pair of lounges.
Out back, a small stretch of lawn lies between the covered patio and the pool area. Palm trees and landscaping give the space some color.
Bilge Coskun of Engel & Volkers holds the listing.
Foxx, 51, has enjoyed an industry-spanning career for close to three decades now. He got his start in comedy before appearing in his debut film, “Toys,” in 1992 and releasing his debut album, “Peep This,” two years later.
A celebrated actor, his credits include “Jarhead,” “Django Unchained” and “Ray,” for which he won the Academy Award for best actor in 2005.