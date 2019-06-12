Jason Segel of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ buys charming Pasadena home for almost $4.3 million

Actor Jason Segel, known for his roles on “Freaks and Geeks” and “How I Met Your Mother,” has purchased a 100-year-old home in Pasadena for $4.255 million, records show.
Tucked behind gates and a white-picket fence, the charming two-story was recently renovated but retains such character details as a mix of siding and decorative window inlays. A clipped-gable roof and a covered front porch add to the curb appeal.
A formal living room with a fireplace, an oversized dining room, a new chef’s kitchen, a family room, five bedrooms and five bathrooms are within more than 5,600 square feet of interior. A bonus room/loft currently holds a gym.
Pocketing glass doors open to a trellis-topped patio in the backyard. The home sits on about half an acre and includes a new swimming pool with a raised spa, lawn and mature trees. There’s also a detached two-car garage.
The property previously sold a year ago for about $3.6 million, records. It had been listed since April for $3.995 million, or $260,000 less than the sale price.
Thomas Atamian of Compass was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Patti Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty represented Segel, who made the purchase through a trust.
Segel, 39, has kept busy since the “How I Met Your Mother” series wrapped up in 2014, appearing in the films “End of the Tour” (2015), “The Discovery” (2017) and “Come Sunday” (2018). He is reportedly filming a new anthology series for AMC called “Dispatches From Elsewhere.”