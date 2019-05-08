‘Modern Family’ director Jason Winer looks to cast off Hancock Park home

Fresh off inking a multiyear contract with 20th Century Fox Television, director-producer Jason Winer is looking to cut a deal for his Hancock Park home. The 1920s Mediterranean is on the market for $4.295 million.
That’s around $700,000 more than he paid for it six years ago, records show.
Beamed ceilings and arched doorways keep the home in touch with its roots, but the 4,543-square-foot floor plan introduces some 21st century elements as well. Modern fixtures top the living spaces and eye-catching colors make cameos as well.
A navy blue wall of built-ins anchors the family room, and the kitchen wears a bold palette of black, white and gray.
The main level also holds a skylighted foyer with a sweeping staircase, a step-down living room with a fireplace, a music room and formal dining room.
Upstairs, there’s a stately wood-paneled office and three bedrooms – one of which opens to a Juliet balcony. In total, there are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across two stories.
Palm trees top the backyard, where a covered loggia adjoins a swimming pool and spa. The landscaped grounds cover a quarter of an acre.
Best known for directing and producing “Modern Family,” Winer has been nominated for two Emmys for his work on the sitcom. More recently, he holds credits as a director and producer on “Life in Pieces” and “Single Parents.”
Jack Graniti of Pacifica West Properties holds the listing.