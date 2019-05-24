Lakers president Jeanie Buss dishes Playa Vista home for $2.575 million

Despite the ongoing Lakers management drama, team president Jeanie Buss found time to wrap up a home sale in Playa Vista this week. Her Mediterranean-style estate sold for $2.575 million, or $225,000 less than the asking price.
It was a pretty short stay for Buss, who bought the home in late 2017 for about $2.45 million.
The house is markedly different than when she bought it. Dark tones of brown and purple have been swapped for a more neutral color palette, and modern fixtures now hang over the living spaces.
Dense landscaping brings life to the corner-lot property, which enters through arched doorways on a flagstone patio. Inside, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are spread across 3,178 square feet.
A media room and office lined with arched French doors fills out the lowest of three levels. On the second story, there’s a living room with a stacked-stone fireplace and an open-concept kitchen with a wet bar and wine cooler.
The space expands outside, where a covered flagstone deck with heaters takes in views of the neighborhood.
Bedrooms fill out the top level, including a master suite with sliding farmhouse doors and a glass shower. A three-car garage finishes off the property, which sits about a mile from the ocean.
Sally Forster Jones and Meredith Schlosser of Compass hold the listing. John David Skinner, also with Compass, represented the buyer.
Buss, 57, is the daughter of late businessman and Lakers owner Jerry Buss. After taking control of the team in 2017, she named basketball great Magic Johnson as president of basketball operations and Rob Pelinka as general manager.
Johnson abruptly quit in April, later citing betrayal and backstabbing by Pelinka.