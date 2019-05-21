Jeanie Buss needs to play a bigger role in Lakers' reality show

Tyronn Lue seemed like the perfect fit to be the Lakers next coach. Johnson said he would have hired him if he still were the team’s president, and he and Phil Jackson both told Buss that Lue was the best man for the job. So it was no surprise that the Lakers offered him a three-year, $18-million contract. The problem was that Lue wanted a five-year deal and didn’t want to be told who would be on his staff. The Lakers were adamant about Kidd being on the staff and also didn’t want to commit to more than three years.