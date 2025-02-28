Lakers owner Jeanie Buss on the trade for Luka Doncic: ‘We had to go for it’

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, above during the 2023 NBA playoffs, applauded Rob Pelinka and Dallas’ discretion with the trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.

With three of the organization’s championship trophies sitting on a table behind her, Jeanie Buss sat on a prop desk and joked about a very real thing that had just happened in her life.

“Everyone thinks, ‘Was this trade done to promote the show?’ Buss said pregame Thursday. “I don’t think so.”

The show, “Running Point” on Netflix, is a debuting sitcom headed by Mindy Kaling inspired by Buss’ life running the Lakers. It’s fictional.

Advertisement

The trade, the Lakers dealing for Luka Doncic, is very real and the kind of move that will shape her organization into the future — and it’s the kind of trade she thinks her father would’ve made.

“He’d be very proud. When you get a player of that stature, you have to give up a lot. My dad was such a great poker player and he said that he always wanted me to remember that poker was a game of patience,” she said. “That you had to wait for the right cards, but once you got the cards, you had to go from zero to 100 and play the cards and not be afraid to play them. So, it was difficult because we were not looking to trade Anthony Davis or Max Christie. But it was a deal that he would’ve made, and we had to go for it.”

Buss said she applauded Rob Pelinka and Dallas’ discretion with the trade, one of the most shocking in recent NBA history if not the most.

Advertisement

“Because these things fall apart all the time, it was really important to me that we didn’t blow up the team. If it had leaked out and the trade hadn’t happened, that would be really unfair to the progress that the coaching staff had made with the team,” she said. “Because it’s a huge distraction. And the trade deadline is part of the business. It increases the level of stress for everybody. And I’m really proud that it didn’t leak out and that we were able to execute the trade in a way that still was surprising to all the parties involved. But that goes with this business.”

Buss said that she’s been pleased with the partnership between her front office and her new coach JJ Redick.

“For this season, I really wanted Rob to have a relationship with the coach where they had the same vision for the team. I think that JJ and Rob really share a vision for what this team can be. And that it’s proven,” she said. “The formula is being proven in real time, as we’ve seen what JJ’s been able to accomplish. Because I was worried about hiring a rookie coach. This team is so important to this community and to bring in a rookie coach that had no experience before, that was a big leap.

Advertisement

“But I knew that they would work well together, and I love watching the progress that they’re making.”

And that progress included Pelinka pulling off a monster of a trade.

“He knows how to walk a deal through step by step to make sure that everything is complete and buttoned up,” Buss said, “and that’s exactly what happened.”