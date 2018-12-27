Record producer Jeff Bhasker cuts a deal for polished Venice home

It’s another hit for Jeff Bhasker. The record producer and songwriter, who has won multiple Grammy Awards for his work with Kanye West and Jay-Z, has sold his loft-style home in Venice for $2.075 million, records show.
The multi-level townhome, built in 2002, was designed by noted architect Steven Ehrlich.
Tucked behind horizontal fencing and bamboo hedges, the residence puts forth an industrial face with aluminum-framed windows and corrugated metal siding. A roll-up glass garage door opens to create a private patio space on the main floor.
Inside, polished concrete floors and exposed ductwork further the warehouse-like feel. A floor-to-ceiling fireplace finished in corten steel anchors the great room, which opens to a dining area and an updated kitchen.
There are two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms within about 1,850 square feet of living space. Views from the master suite balcony take in the city lights and ocean.
Bhasker has scores of credits including West’s “808s & Heartbreak” album, Mark Ronson’s hit record “Uptown Special” and Harry Styles’ eponymous debut album. He has won five Grammys including one in 2006for producer of the year.
He bought the property four years ago for $1.925 million, records show.
Stormie Leoni and Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee + Partners were the listing agents. Pardee also represented the buyer in the sale.