Jeff Bridges brings Montecito compound to market for $8 million

Five years is plenty for Jeff Bridges, who’s asking $7.995 million for a Spanish Revival-style compound he bought in 2014.
The Oscar-winning actor and his wife, Susan Geston, paid $6.85 million for the property and remodeled the interiors soon after.
Across four acres, there’s a charming single-story home, a guesthouse, a pool house, a carriage house and a horse facility with five stalls and a tack room. The verdant grounds consist of gardens, redwoods, oak groves and orchards, as well as a private well.
Built a century ago by James Osborne Craig, the main house boasts heavy doses of lumber throughout its interior. Beamed ceilings and hardwood floors fill the living spaces, and all the windows and doors are lined with wood.
There’s an expansive living room, a window-filled family room, a dining area, sky-lighted chef’s kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master suite holds one of five fireplaces, as well as bay windows and a bathroom with teak floors and hydronic heating.
A tile courtyard with a fountain extends the living space outside. On the other end, a brick patio offers a swimming pool and spa.
Across the property, the pool house adds an office and sauna, and the carriage house includes a cedar den and workshop.
Bridges, 67, won an Academy Award in 2010 for the film “Crazy Heart.” His scores of movie credits also include “Hell or High Water,” “True Grit” and “The Big Lebowski,” and last year, he starred in “Bad Times at the El Royale.”
The actor has a soft spot for Montecito. For over two decades, he owned a 19.5-acre vineyard estate in the affluent community called Villa Santa Lucia before selling it for $15.925 million in 2017.
