Jesse Bradford parts ways with Hollywood Hills West post-and-beam

Actor Jesse Bradford has sold his Midcentury Modern-style home in Hollywood Hills West for about $2.792 million.
The single-story post-and-beam, designed by Richard Dorman and built in 1959, features such modernist design staples as clean lines, clerestory windows and walls of floor-to-ceiling windows. Period built-ins surround the family room/den, which has a wet bar.
A two-way brick fireplace lies in the living room, which opens to a dining area and an updated kitchen. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms fill out the 3,162-square-foot floor plan.
Outside, decking and brickwork surround a swimming pool. A carport sits off the front.
Stefan Pommepuy of the Agency was the listing agent. Rachel Weitzbuch of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate represented the buyer.
Bradford, 39, started as a child actor landing prominent roles in the films “Presumed Innocent” (1990) and “Far from Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog” (1995). His other credits include “Romeo + Juliet” (1996) and “Swimfan” (2002).
More recently, Bradford has appeared in the television shows “Code Black” and “Shooter.”
He bought the place in 2013 for $1.85 million, real estate records show.