Lakers co-owner Jesse Buss looks to dish his home court in Westwood

After scoring a Brentwood estate up the street from LeBron James, Lakers co-owner Jesse Buss is looking to sell his Westwood home. He’s put the property on the market for $4.595 million.
Built three years ago, the Cape Cod-style spot holds 4,118 square feet of living space full of white walls and French oak flooring. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a loft and a sunken living room with a fireplace.
A kitchen with marble counter tops connects to a dining area and family room with a fireplace. French doors open to the fenced backyard, which holds a patio, a swimming pool and a spa.
Upstairs, a chandelier tops the master suite. It features built-ins, a fireplace and a spacious bathroom with dual vanities.
Buss bought the home, newly built, through a trust in 2015 for $3.8 million, records show.
Jennifer Beron of the Agency holds the listing.
Buss is the youngest child of longtime Lakers owner Jerry Buss, who died in 2013 at 80. He currently serves as the team’s assistant general manager and director of scouting.
In November, he paid $9.995 million for a newly built architectural home in Brentwood, according to TMZ. The house is just up the street from the home of LeBron James, which the new Lakers star bought last year for $23 million.