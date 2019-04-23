Jessica Alba records a quick home sale in Beverly Hills

Actress-entrepreneur Jessica Alba has sold a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for the asking price of $6.195 million. The Spanish-style residence had been on the market for about three weeks, records show.
The two-story house, built in 2007, sits on about half an acre of grounds and features a lagoon-style swimming pool and a waterfall feature. Recently remodeled, the 5,364-square-foot house has an updated kitchen, a step-down office/library, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. An artistic tiled fireplace draws the eyes in the master suite.
French doors in the common areas lead to a patio outfitted with a pizza oven and an outdoor kitchen. There’s also a self-contained guesthouse with two bedrooms and a kitchenette.
The actress’ father, Mark Alba of Alba Realty, and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. Jeanne Valvo of Core Real Estate Group represented the buyer.
Alba, 37, starred in “Camp Nowhere” and “The Secret World of Alex Mack” as a child. Later roles included “Fantastic Four,” “Little Fockers” and “Mechanic: Resurrection.” The mother of three founded the Honest Co. in 2011, selling nontoxic household, beauty and baby products.
Alba costars with Gabrielle Union in “L.A.’s Finest,” set to premiere May 13 on Charter Communication’s Spectrum Originals.
She bought the place through a trust more than a decade ago for $4.05 million, records show.