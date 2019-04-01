Jim Belushi dangles his Brentwood estate at $28 million

Set at the end of a cobblestone driveway, the gated estate centers on an Italianate-style mansion built in 2010. The three-story home, which was styled by former White House decorator Michael Smith, has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, living and dining rooms, a study/library and a screening room within 11,821 square feet of space. Off the family room and kitchen, which includes a center island, French doors lead to a pergola-topped patio with a fireplace.