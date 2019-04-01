Jim Belushi dangles his Brentwood estate at $28 million

Actor-musician Jim Belushi has set a new course in Brentwood, relisting his villa for sale at $27.995 million.
His search for a buyer began nearly two years ago at an asking price of $38.5 million and with an adjoining parcel measuring about half an acre. The additional lot is not included with the latest listing.
Set at the end of a cobblestone driveway, the gated estate centers on an Italianate-style mansion built in 2010. The three-story home, which was styled by former White House decorator Michael Smith, has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, living and dining rooms, a study/library and a screening room within 11,821 square feet of space. Off the family room and kitchen, which includes a center island, French doors lead to a pergola-topped patio with a fireplace.
Outside, the roughly one-acre property includes expanses of lawn, stone fountains and meandering pathways. The swimming pool is accompanied by a pool house with a Jacuzzi and a cold plunge. A detached guesthouse lies elsewhere.
Belushi, 64, bought the property more than a decade ago for $8.3 million, records show.
The actor is known for his film roles in “Trading Places” (1983), “Mr. Destiny” (1990) and “Jingle All the Way” (1996). He starred as the title character in the sitcom “According to Jim,” which ran for eight seasons.
More recently, Belushi appeared on the 2017 series continuation of “Twin Peaks.”
Elisabeth Halsted of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.