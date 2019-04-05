‘Full House’ star John Stamos has put his Calabasas mansion up for sale

In Calabasas, a Mediterranean mansion once owned by “Full House” star John Stamos is on the market for $4.1 million.
The impressive estate, which sits on six acres of grounds with sweeping canyon views, was built for Stamos in the early 1990s. The actor lived there for about a decade before selling the property in 2001 for $2.15 million, The Times previously reported.
More recently, the property traded hands three years ago for $2.75 million, records show.
Through gates, a long, winding driveway approaches a motor court with a fountain. A grand foyer — complete with dual staircases and beamed ceilings — kicks off the 7,547-square-foot floor plan.
A fireplace runs floor-to-ceiling in the two-story living room. Elsewhere, there’s a center-island kitchen, a rounded dining room, a soundproof media room and a library. Paneled walls and coffered ceilings highlight a separate lounge, which has a wet bar.
Upstairs, the master suite features beamed ceilings and a rounded nook with built-in seating. One of four bedrooms and six bathrooms, it expands to a terrace and tile-filled bathroom.
Palm trees top a resort-style pool and spa out back, and the grounds also boast rolling lawns, a covered patio, grill and fireplace.
Gregory McComb of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
In addition to “Full House,” Stamos, 55, has starred in “General Hospital,” “ER” and “Grandfathered.” More recently, he reprised his role as Uncle Jesse in Netflix’s “Fuller House,” which he also executive produced.