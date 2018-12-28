‘Big Bang Theory’ actor Johnny Galecki lists Santa Margarita ranch with a vineyard

Actor Johnny Galecki, famous for his roles in the sitcoms “Roseanne” and “The Big Bang Theory,” is looking to shed some land in Santa Margarita. His 160-acre ranch is on the market for $850,000.
The listing arrives after a wildfire tore through the property last year, TMZ reported.
Entered through custom rock gates, the hilly terrain now holds a 4,000-square-foot workshop, an unfilled pool with a swim-up bar, a silo and a vineyard with five acres of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes and two acres of Zinfandel. Before the fire, the ranch held a 3,588-square-foot log cabin.
The workshop, with concrete floors, includes an unfinished two-bedroom apartment that spans 1,000 square feet. A solar panel system heats the pool.
Pomegranate, orange and nut trees fill out the landscape, as well as several ponds.
Ericka Brewster of Central Coast Realty Group holds the listing.
Galecki, 43, has been nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role on “The Big Bang Theory.” His credits on the silver screen include “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “In Time” and “Rings.”
It’ll likely be a loss for the actor; records show he bought the property seven years ago for $1.2 million.