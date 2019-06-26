Actors Jonathan Frakes and Genie Francis float Woodland Hills mansion for $4 million

Fact or fiction? Actor Jonathan Frakes of “Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction” and his wife, “General Hospital” star Genie Francis, have put their Woodland Hills home up for sale.
It’s fact. The nearly 9,000-square-foot mansion is on the market for $3.995 million, records show.
The couple bought the home just two years ago for $2.8 million and wasted no time renovating. Tan walls were painted white, and dark hardwood floors were swapped for lighter shades of European oak.
Elegant living spaces kick off with a rotunda-topped foyer with a sweeping staircase. The main level also holds a step-down living room under coffered ceilings, a formal dining room and an office with paneled walls and a marble fireplace.
The kitchen, once cozy and lined with brick, has been whitewashed and expanded to flow with the rest of the house.
Upstairs, the expansive master suite sits under dramatic wood-vaulted ceilings. One of six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, it contains a private balcony and marble-filled bathroom with a sauna.
Out back, multicolored tiles line a patio with a swimming pool, spa and fire pit. A gazebo is tucked into the corner of the landscaped grounds.
Marc Tahler and Ken Zietz of Rodeo Realty hold the listing.
Frakes, 66, is best known for portraying Cmdr. William T. Riker in the Star Trek franchise. Over the years, he’s also appeared in “The Orville,” “Criminal Minds” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”
Francis has been playing Laura Spencer in ABC’s long-running medical drama “General Hospital” since the ‘70s, and last year it was announced that she’d be returning to the show. Her other credits include “Murder, She Wrote,” “Days of Our Lives” and “Loving.”