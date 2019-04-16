Ex-USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic, arrested in college bribing scandal, lists South Bay home

Jovan Vavic, the former USC men’s and women’s water polo coach who was fired in March amid fallout from an elaborate college admissions scandal, has put his home in Ranchos Palos Verdes on the market for $2.499 million.
Vavic, who led the Trojans’ water polo teams to a combined 16 national championships, was fired after being accused by prosecutors of receiving bribes totaling more than $250,000 to help parents take advantage of relaxed admissions standards for athletes at USC even though their children were not legitimate student athletes.
Built in 2008, the Mediterranean-style house sits on a ridge with sweeping views of the ocean and Catalina Islands. Extensively remodeled, the house has about 3,200 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and four fireplaces.
An open-concept living and dining room sits beyond the entry and opens to an updated kitchen with an island/bar. Oversized sliding glass doors connect the space to the patio, which holds a swimming pool with a spa and a barbecue grill.
Atop the house, which includes a solar system, is a rooftop deck.
The legendary water polo coach arrived at USC in the early 1990s as an assistant and coached the men’s team for 25 seasons, compiling a 575-91 career record. Last year, Vavic was named the national coach of the year, the 15th time he received the honor.
In March, Vavic was among athletic coaches, test administrators and others charged in the scandal — including USC administrator Donna Heinel and UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo — to plead not guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges.
He bought the property in 2004 for $1.045 million, public records show.
Gayle Probst of RE/MAX Estate properties holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.