Halo Top ice cream founder scoops out $5.6 million for Sunset Plaza home

Justin Woolverton, founder of ice cream company Halo Top Creamery, has paid $5.6 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills, records show.
The modern-style residence, which in recent years was used as a luxury rental property, sits on a roughly half-acre hilltop in the Sunset Plaza neighborhood.
Built in 2001, the multilevel house has high ceilings, white walls and sweeping views of the city and ocean in nearly every room. Some 4,000 square feet of living space includes two bedrooms, three bathrooms and an office. In the living room, a chrome-plated fireplace runs from floor to ceiling.
Outside, covered patio space opens to a saltwater swimming pool with a spa and waterfall feature. Also on the walled and gated property is a one-bedroom apartment.
Woolverton in 2011 founded the Los Angeles ice cream company, which produces pints of low-sugar, high-protein ice cream. Now among the bestselling grocery store pints in America, the company recorded sales north of $320 million in 2017.
Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group handled both ends of the deal.