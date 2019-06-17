Advertisement

Volleyball’s Karch Kiraly aces the sale of his San Clemente home

Jun 17, 2019 | 6:00 AM
The updated contemporary is set in the gated San Clemente community of La Ladera. (Redfin.com)

Volleyball great Karch Kiraly has sold his ocean-view house in a gated community of San Clemente for $3.55 million.

The renovated home, built in 2000, features light oak hardwood flooring throughout its multi-level, open-concept floor plan. The kitchen has been updated with marble counters and refinished cabinetry.

The 3,858 square feet of interiors include a living room with a sleek fireplace, four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a powder room. The master suite is outfitted with dual walk-in closets. The two-basin master bathroom features a double shower, a free-standing tub and heated towel racks.

The two lower-level guest suites also have walk-in closets and open to the backyard, which has an outdoor shower. Multiple decks add outdoor living space.

Set in a coastal canyon in La Ladera, the house is near the ocean and beach trails.

Kiraly, 58, is head coach of the U.S. women’s national volleyball team.

Three-time Olympic gold winner bought the quarter-acre property in 2001 for $1.425 million.

Lynnea Leon of Tarbell Realtors was the listing agent. Robert Christie of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

