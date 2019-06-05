Broad Beach compound with Hollywood ties aims for $14 million

On Malibu’s Broad Beach, an oceanfront compound owned by Claudia and Kevin Bright has come back on the market for $13.995 million.
Bright, a TV executive whose credits include such sitcoms as “Friends” and “Joey,” and his wife previously put the home up for sale five years ago for about the same price. More recently, the beach property has been offered for lease at $35,000 a month, records show.
Set on more than half an acre, the compound comprises three contemporary cottages designed by local architect Chris Sorenson. Designed for outdoor living and entertaining, the three structures surround a multilevel terrace with a stone patio, a fire pit, barbecue areas and an infinity-edge pool and spa. A staircase leads from the terrace to 80 feet of sandy beachfront below.
A total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms are spread across the cottages and include an ocean-view master suite. Retracting glass walls open the center-island kitchen to the outdoors, and decking runs along the length of the great room. Elsewhere is a two-level fitness and wellness area.
There’s also a three-car garage and parking for as many as 13 vehicles.
In addition to “Friends” and “Joey,” Bright has credits that include “In Living Color,” “Jesse” and “Veronica’s Closet.” More recently, he directed an episode of the sitcom “Man With a Plan.”
He and his wife have owned the Broad Beach property since 2000, records show.
Robert Morton, F. Ron Smith and David Berg of Smith & Berg Partners, an affiliate of Compass, and Stephen Udoff of Compass hold the listing.