Kristen Wiig bids adieu to Midcentury Modern home in Silver Lake

Kristen Wiig has one fewer resolution to check off in the new year. The actress of “Saturday Night Live” fame has sold a Silver Lake home she owned in a trust for $5.225 million, or $100,000 over the asking price, records show.
The Midcentury Modern-style house, which dates to 1954, is named the Martin Residence for architect Albert P. Martin.
Set up from the street on a sloping hillside, the two-story house opens through a red front door to a great room. Original sconces, oyster-colored cement floors and a concrete-block fireplace are among character details of the renovated and restored home. Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows bring in views from the front and back.
The 3,515-square-foot floor plan also holds an office, a light-filled kitchen, a den, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. A movie theater, reached by a sliding wood wall, is a new addition.
A separate guest space holds a studio and a sauna.
Outside, wrap-around decking surveys the Silver Lake Reservoir. There’s also an infinity-edge swimming pool with a spa.
Wiig, 45, was a fixture on "Saturday Night Live" from 2005-12. Since then, the actress has starred in such films as “Skeleton Twins,” “Ghostbusters,” “Masterminds” and “Downsizing.”
She bought the house four years ago for $1.7 million, records show.
George Penner of Deasy/Penner/Podley and Bryony Atkinson of Maisonre Real Estate were the listing agents. Peter Kinnaird of Compass represented the buyer.