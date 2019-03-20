Actor Larry Joe Campbell lists his hilltop perch in Rancho Palos Verdes

On a Rancho Palos Verdes hilltop, actor Larry Joe Campbell of “According to Jim” fame has put his scenic estate up for sale at $3.175 million.
The 1970s property sits on half an acre, taking in sweeping city and ocean views from an upper level terrace and entertainer’s backyard.
Through a double-door entry surrounded by stone, the neutral-toned interior opens to 7,843 square feet of bright living spaces. An open floor plan connects a living room to a step-up dining area, and other highlights include an eat-in kitchen, wood-paneled office, wet bar and family room anchored by a stone fireplace.
The lower level packs in the amenities with a den, gym, billiards room and theater among wood finishes and green wallpapers.
The master suite, one of seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, enjoys sweeping views through walls of glass. It opens directly to a terrace, which descends to a spacious patio with a stone-rimmed swimming pool and spa.
Steve Watts of Remax Estate Properties holds the listing.
Campbell, 48, appeared for eight seasons in the ABC sitcom “According to Jim” as star Jim Belushi’s friend Andy. The Michigan native’s other credits include “The Protector,” “American Vandal” and more recently, “The Orville.”