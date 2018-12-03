For actress Laurel Holloman it's the S word in Studio City: Sold

Laurel Holloman, who starred in “The L Word,” has parted with a Studio City home she owned through a trust for $1.21 million.
The post-and-beam house, built in 1954 and since updated, sits on a wooded hillside perch of more than half an acre. Walls of windows and glass doors reveal canyon and city views.
The 1,549 square feet of living space features natural materials, high ceilings and hardwood floors. The open living room area has a tiled fireplace. A dining area and family room sit off the updated kitchen, which has an island and a stainless-steel range.
There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus the garage had been turned into studio space with a sleeping loft.
Decks off the front and rear of the house create additional space for entertaining. An above-ground spa, lawn and mature landscaping complete the grounds.
Holloman, 47, has also appeared on the television series “Gigantic” (2010) and “Angel” (2001-02).
Robin Walpert of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Efrain Figueroa of Keller Williams Real Estate Services represented the buyer.