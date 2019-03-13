Advertisement

Former Rockets owner Leslie Alexander seeks $3.7 million for Houston home

By
Mar 13, 2019 | 11:40 AM
Former Rockets owner Leslie Alexander seeks $3.7 million for Houston home
Custom built in 2011, the French manor-inspired estate sits on more than half an acre with a pool, spa and landscaped yard. (Realtor.com)

Now that Leslie Alexander’s tenure as the Houston Rockets owner has come to a close, the businessman is looking to shed some real estate in the city. He’s listed a French manor-inspired home he owns in a trust for sale at $3.7 million, records show.

The asking price is a drop in the bucket for Alexander, who sold the Rockets two years ago for a record $2.2 billion after 24 years of ownership.

Advertisement

Custom built in 2011, the house sits on over half an acre with a swimming pool and spa out back. Trees and columns frame the stately double-door entry.

Floors of carpet and dark hardwood alternate in the nearly 5,000-square-foot interior, which holds four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across two stories. There’s a window-lined living room, a center-island kitchen, a dining room and an office with built-ins.

Advertisement

The main level holds the master suite, and upstairs, there’s a game room and front-facing balcony lined with wrought iron.

Vikki Evans of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Alexander bought the Rockets for $85 million in 1993, and four years later, he also bought the now-defunct Houston Comets WNBA team. Forbes lists his net worth at $2.1 billion.

Advertisement
Advertisement