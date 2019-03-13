Former Rockets owner Leslie Alexander seeks $3.7 million for Houston home

Now that Leslie Alexander’s tenure as the Houston Rockets owner has come to a close, the businessman is looking to shed some real estate in the city. He’s listed a French manor-inspired home he owns in a trust for sale at $3.7 million, records show.
The asking price is a drop in the bucket for Alexander, who sold the Rockets two years ago for a record $2.2 billion after 24 years of ownership.
Custom built in 2011, the house sits on over half an acre with a swimming pool and spa out back. Trees and columns frame the stately double-door entry.
Floors of carpet and dark hardwood alternate in the nearly 5,000-square-foot interior, which holds four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across two stories. There’s a window-lined living room, a center-island kitchen, a dining room and an office with built-ins.
The main level holds the master suite, and upstairs, there’s a game room and front-facing balcony lined with wrought iron.
Vikki Evans of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Alexander bought the Rockets for $85 million in 1993, and four years later, he also bought the now-defunct Houston Comets WNBA team. Forbes lists his net worth at $2.1 billion.