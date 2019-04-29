Lifestyle entrepreneur floats posh Beverly Hills pad for $46.5 million

Private equity investor and lifestyle entrepreneur Max Fowles-Pazdro, who last year paid a cool $56 million for Mohamed Hadid’s over-the-top chateau in Bel-Air, has listed his latest development in Beverly Hills for $46.5 million.
The multilevel spec mansion, the centerpiece of a 43,000-square-foot lot, presents as a collection of curated wares and high-end amenities.
Approached by a Sycamore-lined drive that ends at a square motor court, the polished contemporary contains about 24,000 square feet of interior, five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and 7 powder rooms in the main residence. For culinary delights, there are five kitchens and two wine rooms. A biometric fingerprint reader is used to unlock the pivoting front doors.
Plaster walls, chevron-patterned white oak floors and polished brass inlays give the interiors a sophisticated tone. There are marble-clad vanities in both the master suite bathrooms/dressing rooms. The breakfast room is dressed in silk and cashmere wallpaper.
A zero-edge swimming pool, an outdoor theater, a bocce ball court, gardens and additional parking fill out the grounds.
The new estate replaced the home of late poet-songwriter-singer Rod McKuen, who had lived there for 45 years. A corporate entity tied to Fowles-Pazdro purchased the property from McKuen’s estate four years ago for $12.9 million, records show.
Stephen Resnick and Jonathan Nash of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.