Lindsey Buckingham seeks $29.5-million haul for Brentwood compound

Rock ’n’ roll icon Lindsey Buckingham and his wife, Kristen, have listed their longtime Brentwood compound at $29.5 million as they near completion on a new home in the area.
The couple purchased the double-lot property in 2004 for $6.6 million and had the estate custom built. Kristen Buckingham, who has her own design firm, handled the interiors, which blend Old World and Traditional elements with a range of modern comforts.
Fronted by a large motor court, the French Normandy-inspired mansion features a white-painted brick exterior and weeping mortar that give it a whimsical vibe. About 10,000 square feet of interior space includes a rotunda entry with a sweeping spiral staircase that opens to formal living and dining rooms.
A billiard room sits down a long hallway and connects to a wood-paneled den with a fireplace. The farmhouse-style kitchen is outfitted with professional-grade appliances.
The master suite is on the main level and has a sitting room, a fireplace, walk-in closets and a dressing room. Four additional en suite bedrooms lie upstairs.
Set on 1.3 acres of manicured grounds, the property also has a tennis court, a gym, a guest house and a screening room. Open patio spaces, a built-in barbecue, gardens and a swimming pool with a pavilion fill out the grounds.
Lindsey Buckingham, 69, gained fame as a songwriter, a lead vocalist and lead guitarist for the British American rock band Fleetwood Mac. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 1998. He is not part of the band’s current lineup.
Last year, the couple sold another Brentwood home they custom built for $19 million. They have been constructing a new Brentwood home for themselves over the last two years.
Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury hold the listing.