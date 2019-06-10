An art booster’s aerie lists in Hollywood Hills West at $2.348 million

The longtime home of the late Lyn Kienholz, an advocate for California artists and the founder of the California/International Arts Foundation, has come on the market in Hollywood Hills West at $2.348 million.
Kienholz was known for raising the profile of California artists around the world. The French farmhouse was the site of many a lively dinner party connecting artists with writers, politicians and tastemakers.
Set on a gentle sloping lot, the home takes in city to ocean views. A winding driveway leads to the 1950s house, which has more than 4,000 square feet of living space.
The flexible floor plan, containing four bedrooms and five bathrooms, opens to the front yard and patio by way of French doors. The second floor features open-beam ceilings and wide-plank floors.
There is parking for more than 10 cars.
Keinholz died this year at 88. She bought the property in 1973 for $66,000, public records show.
Jacqueline Tager of Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.