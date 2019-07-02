Big home, big deal: The Manor in Holmby Hills sets new L.A. County price record at $120 million

Los Angeles’ ailing luxury market just received a proverbial shot in the arm: The Manor, a 56,500-square-foot chateau in Holmby Hills, has sold for $120 million — the highest home price in L.A. County history.
The sale has yet to appear in the public record, but it’s a “done deal,” according to sources not authorized to publicly comment on the nine-figure transaction.
The astronomical transaction represents another notch in the belt for the county, which saw its price record shattered last year following the $110-million deal for Peter Morton’s Malibu beach house.
It’s the fourth sale of $100 million or more in L.A. historically and the third in Holmby Hills, which saw two record-setting sales of $100 million in 2016: for the sale of the Playboy Mansion, and for a nearby mega-mansion built on speculation.
Simply put, it’s a mammoth price for what is the largest home in L.A. and among the largest single-family homes in America.
Set on 4.7 acres, where crooner Bing Crosby once had a home, the Manor has more than one acre of living space. To put that into perspective, it’s just shy of a professional football field-worth of space – including the end zones. It is 1,500 square feet larger than the White House, which measures approximately 50,000 square feet in size.
The Manor was built in 1991 for late producer Aaron Spelling and his widow, Candy Spelling. She then sold it to its current owner Petra Ecclestone, daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, for $85 million in an all-cash deal eight years ago.
Nicknamed “Candyland” during the Spellings’ reign, the “W”-shaped estate introduced extravagance unrivaled at the time: 20-plus customized rooms including a flower-cutting room, a humidity-controlled silver storage room, a barbershop and multiple gift-wrapping rooms. A French wine and cheese room was furnished with sidewalk tables, chairs and French music. A one-lane bowling alley featured its own shoe closet.
A staff of 30 were employed to run the place.
Ecclestone made some lavish changes of her own during her stay, opting for more contemporary interiors. Among her additions were a lounge/entry lined in black-striped marble, a large aquarium in the study and a nightclub makeover in the basement level.
What was once a room specifically used for Candy Spelling’s doll collecting was converted into a hair salon and massage parlor.
The home now holds 123 rooms, including 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms.
There’s also a tanning room, solarium and game room. Rolling lawns, rose gardens, citrus orchards, statues, koi ponds and fountains fill out the grounds, which include a swimming pool, spa and tennis court.
Ecclestone originally shopped the limestone-draped mega-mansion as a pocket listing in 2014 at $150 million before bringing it to market in 2016 at a 33% premium — $200 million.
At the time of the sale, it was on the market for $160 million.
UCLA real estate professor Paul Habibi said the sale is a good sign for developers seeking massive sums for their estates because of the precedent it sets.
“If $120 million is the new benchmark, that makes it more plausible to sell a home for $75 million or $100 million,” he said.
Habibi stressed caution, however, noting that while market conditions are ripe for such a transaction, buyers willing to drop nine figures on a house aren’t exactly dependent on the whims of the market.
“They’re not looking for affordability thresholds, and they’re not dependent on mortgage rates. Estates like these have an extremely limited, idiosyncratic buyer pool,” he said.
Regardless, the sale is a welcomed boon for a luxury residential market that has cooled significantly year over year.
As of June, there were about 230 recorded sales of $5 million or more this year, down from 273 deals when compared with the same time period last year.
Among deals closing for $10 million or more, the market has seen a drop of more than 25% year over year (approximately 62 in 2019 versus 86 in 2018). Sales of $20 million or more are down roughly 50% (approximately 14 in 2019 versus 29 in 2018).
As the weather heats up, however, so does the high-end market. Two transactions topped $40 million in May, including Adam Levine’s Beverly Hills mansion that sold to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $42.5 million.
Last week, Uber co-founder Garrett Camp quietly dropped roughly $71 million on a newly built home in Trousdale Estates.
The Platinum Triangle – comprised of Bel Air, Holmby Hills and Beverly Hills – is no stranger to massive sales. This year alone, the wealthy area has seen 11 property transactions of $20 million or more, records show.
“Holmby Hills is probably the most affluent submarket in L.A. County,” said Habibi, noting that its central location and large lots are a draw for the rich.
The $120-million deal once more raises the bar for what one is willing to pay for a home in L.A. County – a bar that many others have been trying to raise themselves.
In nearby Bel Air, handbag tycoon Bruce Makowsky has been taking his 38,000-square-foot spec house on and off the market for the last two years. Once listed at $250 million, it recently relisted for $150 million, but it’s yet to lure a buyer.
A few miles east in Beverly Hills, Nile Niami’s hyper-luxury mansion, dubbed “Opus,” is yet to sell as well. Originally listed for $100 million, the golden-gated estate received a $15-million price cut two years ago.